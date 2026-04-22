South Korea probe finds mid-air jet collision caused by pilots filming during flight

SEOUL – South Korean authorities have concluded that a mid-air collision between two fighter jets in 2021 occurred after pilots attempted to take photographs and record videos during an operational flight mission.

A report released by South Korea’s Board of Audit and Inspection unveiled that the incident took place over the central city of Daegu while the aircraft were engaged in a training mission.

Although both pilots survived without injuries, the collision caused significant damage to the jets, resulting in repair costs of around 880 million won (approximately $596,000).

One of the pilots involved has since left the military and joined a commercial airline. He was initially held responsible for the incident and ordered to pay the full repair cost.

However, after appealing the decision, the audit board reduced his liability to 88 million won, citing shared responsibility.

Investigators found that the pilot of the wingman aircraft had intended to capture photos to mark his final flight with his unit, a practice described as relatively common among pilots at the time. He had also informed others of his intention during a pre-flight briefing.

During the mission, he began taking photographs using his personal mobile phone. The pilot of the lead aircraft, upon noticing the activity, reportedly asked another crew member to record the maneuver.

The situation escalated when the wingman pilot suddenly climbed and rolled his jet to improve the camera angle, bringing both aircraft dangerously close. In response, the lead aircraft attempted to descend rapidly, but the two jets ultimately collided, damaging the wing and tail sections.

The air force suspended the pilot involved, while the audit board later determined that the military also bore partial responsibility for failing to regulate the use of personal cameras during flight operations.

The board further noted the pilot’s previously clean service record and acknowledged that he managed to safely return the aircraft after the collision, preventing further damage.

The report did not specify whether disciplinary action was taken against other personnel involved in the incident.