South Asia’s quiet realignment gains momentum

IN a region long defined by binary rivalries and fractured multilateralism, a quiet but consequential shift is underway.

Bangladesh, China and Pakistan—three nations with distinct trajectories and historical baggage—are converging in a trilateral format that could reshape South Asia’s strategic geometry. From maritime trade and infrastructure revival to defence exercises and diplomatic overtures, this emerging triangle offers promise. For Pakistan, the moment demands a pivot: from reactive posturing to proactive, inclusive leadership. The April 2025 Kunming summit marked a turning point. For the first time in over a decade, high-level delegations from Bangladesh and Pakistan met under Chinese facilitation to discuss connectivity, trade and regional stability. The symbolism was potent: a trilateral handshake in a city that anchors China’s southern outreach to South and Southeast Asia.

This isn’t a diplomatic gesture but signals the revival of a strategic triangle reminiscent of the 1960s China-Pakistan-East Pakistan axis—now reimagined for a multipolar world. Bangladesh’s participation in Pakistan’s AMAN-25 naval exercise, the resumption of direct maritime trade between Karachi and Chittagong and China’s involvement in reviving the Lalmonirhat airbase near India’s sensitive Siliguri Corridor all point to a recalibrated regional posture. At the heart of this trilateral cooperation lies connectivity. The Gwadar–Chittagong corridor offers an east-west trade route bypassing India, linking Chinese industrial zones to South Asian markets. Pakistan’s rice exports, pharmaceutical ventures and logistics partnerships with Bangladesh are already gaining traction. For Bangladesh, this offers diversification beyond Indian and Western supply chains. For China, it’s a strategic foothold in the Bay of Bengal. And for Pakistan, it’s a chance to reorient its economic diplomacy eastward.

Yet connectivity must not become a euphemism for encirclement. India’s concerns about Lalmonirhat’s revival—given its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor—are not unfounded. But Pakistan can help shape the narrative. By advocating for dual-use infrastructure, humanitarian logistics and climate-resilient development, Islamabad can position itself as a stabilizer, not a spoiler. Defence engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been constrained by the legacy of 1971. But recent developments suggest a thaw. Reports of Pakistani defence contractors being considered for infrastructure projects in northern Bangladesh, indicate a willingness to explore functional cooperation.

China’s role as a common defence partner—being the largest supplier of military equipment to both countries—creates interoperability and strategic depth. However, Pakistan must tread carefully. Any overt militarization of trilateral ties risks alienating regional actors and undermining the very stability it seeks to promote. Instead, Pakistan should champion maritime safety protocols, joint disaster response drills and counter-piracy initiatives. These are areas where defence cooperation can serve civilian ends, build trust and reinforce Pakistan’s image as a responsible regional actor.

Trilateral cooperation must move beyond infrastructure and defence. The real dividends lie in economic diplomacy. Pakistan can lead by proposing preferential trade frameworks focused on SMEs, agriculture and pharmaceuticals—sectors that generate employment and avoid strategic friction. Digital governance, fintech and climate-smart agriculture are ripe for collaboration. Pakistan’s youth, diaspora and tech incubators can be mobilized to co-create solutions with Bangladeshi and Chinese partners. This isn’t just economic diversification—it’s narrative transformation.

Moreover, Pakistan should support Bangladesh’s aspirations for regional leadership in climate diplomacy and sustainable development. Joint initiatives on floodplain management, early warning systems and green infrastructure can anchor a new model of South-South cooperation. This trilateral moment offers Pakistan a rare opportunity to reframe its strategic identity. For too long, Islamabad has been viewed through the lens of rivalry—with India, with the West, even within SAARC. But the Bangladesh-China-Pakistan triangle allows for a different story: one of connectivity, cooperation and constructive leadership.

To seize this moment, Pakistan must invest in cultural diplomacy, media collaborations and student exchanges. Shared textile heritage, pluralistic histories and regional art can become tools of soft power. Platforms like the South Asian Peace Conference or the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum can be leveraged to promote inclusive narratives. As Muhammad Iqbal once wrote: “Rise above sectional interests and private ambitions… Pass from matter to spirit. Matter is diversity; spirit is light, life and unity.” Iqbal’s call to transcend division and embrace unity resonates deeply today. It reminds us that leadership is not about dominance, but about vision.

China, too, has signalled its intent to support inclusive development. As Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, recently stated: “China supports South Asian countries in exploring development paths suited to their national conditions and stands ready to work with all parties to build a community with a shared future.” This shared future must be built on trust, transparency and tangible cooperation—not just strategic calculus. Trilateral cooperation is not yet a formal alliance. It’s a strategic rehearsal—a test of whether South Asia can transcend its zero-sum instincts. For Pakistan, the challenge is clear: lead with vision, not vengeance. Offer solutions, not just counterweights. Build trust, not just trade.

This requires a whole-of-government approach. Ministries of foreign affairs, commerce, climate and culture must coordinate to craft a coherent regional strategy. Civil society, academia and media must be engaged to shape public discourse. And above all, Pakistan must speak with clarity: that its role in South Asia is not to dominate, but to connect. In a region yearning for stability, prosperity and dignity, the Bangladesh-China-Pakistan triangle could be the beginning of a new chapter. But only if its actors choose leadership over leverage and cooperation over confrontation.

