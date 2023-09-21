Bollywood star and model Sonam Bajwa rules millions of hearts with her beauty and the actor is known for her stylish fashion choices, and amassed huge following online.

Bajwa, a fashionista to the core, the ‎Best of Luck continues to raise the temperature with her fashion games as the diva shares some more stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot.

The 34-year-old aced the style game and took the glam bar high as she flaunted her figure in an ethereal gown. Her recent snaps show her wearing nylon tights or pantyhose with a matching black top.

Bajwa is known for sporting various styles ranging from traditional Indian wear to Western wear. In Western wear, her fashion choices range from glamorous gowns to chic jumpsuits and separates. She is often seen in bold and bright colors, and her outfits are always well-tailored and flattering to her figure.