Lahore Development Authority on Tuesday sealed more than 22 properties in Allama Iqbal Town for not paying commercialization fees.

The properties sealed include private banks, grocery stores, shopping centres and food points.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Additional Director General Housing Shah Mir Iqbal, Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabassum and Director Town Planning-II Ahmad Saeed Sultan carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams and Police.

DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.