Somalia promises assistance for safe return of Pakistani crew held by pirates

ISLAMABAD – The Somali government has assured Pakistan of full cooperation in safe return of 10 Pakistani nationals who have been held hostage by pirates.

Reports said that Somali authorities have pledged to assist in ensuring the safe return of the Pakistani citizens.

The issue was formally raised by Pakistan with the Somali government, emphasizing the urgency of securing the hostages’ release.

The abducted crew members are from the ship “Honour 25”, which was seized by Somali pirates.

Among the hostages are individuals from Karachi. Families of the kidnapped crew have expressed deep concern and are urging the government to take immediate action.

Earlier this week, families urged the government to take an urgent action as eleven Pakistani crew members are being held hostage after pirates seized the oil tanker “Honour 25” near the Somali coast on April 21.

Family members have appealed to authorities for immediate action, describing the ordeal as an emotional struggle for their loved ones.

One relative said the crew members risked their lives to provide for their families, and their absence has caused immense distress, particularly for young children anxiously awaiting their fathers’ return.

“My brother in law (husband’s brother) is currently among the crew of an oil tanker that has been hijacked near the Somali coast. It has now been several days, and the situation is becoming increasingly distressing. We have received worrying updates that communication may soon be completely cut off, and there are concerns about basic necessities like food,” read the message circulating on social media.

“He has 2 little boys who don’t laugh the same way anymore. They keep sending voice notes to their father’s contact number and listening to those audios is extremely painful. They ask when will baba come back? And we don’t have answer to this question. We keep things very light in front of the kids and keep saying that the things are going well he’s going to come soon (which i hope he will) so they don’t lose their spark. My bhabhi is holding herself together for her kids but she’s silently breaking inside.”

The family members urged the government and public to raise voice to “brink them back”.

Earlier, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs confirmed the hijacking and said that rescue operations are underway. Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has requested a detailed report and directed relevant agencies to accelerate recovery efforts.

Authorities are maintaining constant contact with all concerned agencies and are working with the Foreign Office to initiate diplomatic efforts, including communication with the Somali government, to secure the crew’s safe release.