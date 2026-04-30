Iran rejects US economic pressure as Trump urges Tehran to ‘just give up’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington’s economic pressure on Iran has largely achieved its objectives, urging Tehran to “just give up.”

Speaking to the media at the White House, Trump said that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin included concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with Putin expressing a desire to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump highlighted that the US has targeted Iran’s air capabilities, reduced its missile production capacity, and that the Iranian economy is under severe strain, with the national currency losing its value. He also stated that negotiations with Iran are ongoing through telephone channels.

Iran Rejects Economic Pressure

In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed US economic pressure as a tactic aimed at weakening Iran internally.

He accused the US of attempting to exploit domestic divisions and increase unrest through naval blockades and media campaigns, emphasizing that national unity is the key to countering these measures.

Iranian officials have warned that any US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a forceful response, labeling such actions as piracy and illegal interference in international trade. The Iranian military confirmed it is updating target lists and preparing for possible confrontations.

He criticized US Treasury officials for their remarks on oil markets, saying their “misguided advice” has pushed crude prices to $120 per barrel, with potential to reach $140.

Qalibaf added that despite US claims, no Iranian oil wells have dried up, and production will remain unaffected even over the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, US media reports suggest that the US Central Command has requested the deployment of the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile system to the Middle East for the first operational use.

The missile, capable of traveling over 1,700 miles at five times the speed of sound, is designed to strike Iranian missile launchers while evading defense systems. The program, initially delayed, is now expected to complement planned short and precise military operations intended to influence ongoing negotiations.