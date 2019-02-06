Solidarity with Kashmiris

PEOPLE of Pakistan expressed their complete support with their Kashmiri brethren on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day which has been regularly being observed for the last many years to draw attention of the international community towards the plight of Kashmiri people and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of people of Kashmir and UN resolutions. Country-wide activities and programmes were organized both by public and private entities renewing pledge to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of Kashmiris.

This year the day was observed in the backdrop of intensified atrocities by Indian occupation forces that are systematically eliminating Kashmiris physically as well as economically as part of their campaign of ethnic cleansing. The occupation forces are engaged in all sorts of brutalities including use of pellet guns leading to permanent loss of eye-sight of thousands of Kashmiris besides measures aimed at bringing about a demographic change to the disadvantage of Muslim population of Kashmir. Though India is presently not listening to the voice of Kashmiris but it is because of strong advocacy of the cause of Kashmiris by Pakistan that today the world has much more better understanding of the problem and the need for its resolution than before. It was due to diplomatic efforts of Pakistan that more and more countries of the world and human rights bodies are expressing serious concern over human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights has effectively exposed the human rights abuses and brutalities of Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in its recent report. Similarly, OIC has also been speaking against these atrocities and in support of the legitimate cause of Kashmiris for the last many years. Reaction of Kashmiris to the visit to the valley by Indian PM is also indicative of their firm resolve not to compromise on their birth right and the day is not far away when they would realize this right.

