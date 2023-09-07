Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that a notification regarding the ban on Rs5,000 currency notes was fake.

In a post on X, the minister said the government would take strict action against those spreading such fake notifications.

The minister’s statement came after the fake notification, which claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023. The ‘notification’ stated that the government had announced a “significant policy change aimed at strengthening the financial system and curbing illicit financial activities”.