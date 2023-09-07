The Supreme Court will take up a case related to the mob attack on Christian houses and places of worship in Jaranwala, a town of the industrial district of Faisalabad today.

A three-member bench of the apex court will hear a miscellaneous petition filed by minority leader Samuel Pyaray, seeking notice of the Jaranwala tragedy.

Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan will preside over the bench, comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

This is the second time that the petition has been scheduled for a hearing.