Amara Malik Islamabad

Millions of people throughout the world now rely heavily on social media platforms as a means of communication and information, especially in places where the government controls or censors the mainstream media. These venues are nevertheless not immune to the demands and sway of strong figures looking to control, stifle, or silence dissident views. Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the region where the Indian government has long been charged with abusing the freedoms and human rights of the Kashmiri people.

After the Indian government abolished the re-gion’s special status and enforced a rigorous lock-down and communication blackout, closing off the Kashmiris from the rest of the world on August 05, 2019, the situation in IIOJK deteriorated. Since then, journalists, activists, and members of the civil society who attempt to report on the situation on the ground and draw attention to the crimes committed by the Indian forces have come under heavy pressure from the government of India. At least 18 journalists have reportedly been harassed, detained, or physically injured by the Indian authorities in IIOJK since August 2019, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The Kashmir Walla, a news site established in IIOJK that has covered the Kashmir war and its effects on people’s lives for more than ten years, is one of the most recent victims of this repression. The Kashmir Walla’s website and social media accounts were shut down by the Indian government on August 19, 2023, on the grounds that they were “glorifying terrorism” and “spreading fake news.” Fahad Shah, the editor of the portal, is still in jail after being detained on comparable accusations last year. The workers of The Kashmir Walla received an eviction notice from their landlord two days later, and they had to leave their Srinagar office.

The Indian government is waging a bigger campaign to quell dissent and manipulate the narrative in IIOJK, which includes the closure of The Kashmir Walla. Additionally, the government has placed limitations on social media platforms, cell services, and internet access in the area, arguing that doing so is vital to uphold law and order and avoid bloodshed. The rights and lives of the Kashmiris, who already struggle with poverty, unemployment, and a lack of basic necessities, have been badly impacted by these actions, though. These restrictions have hindered the efforts of those who use internet platforms to deliver vital services and information to the public, such as educators, medical experts, and humanitarian workers.

Different national and international organiza-tions and groups have criticized the Indian government’s activities, claiming that they violate digital rights, journalistic freedom, and freedom of speech. Additionally, they have criticized the Indian government’s hypocrisy and use of double standards in stifling the voices and ambitions of the Kashmiris while claiming to be a democracy and a defender of human rights. The Indian government has been urged to uphold its legal responsibilities and restore the rights and dignity of the IIOJK population.

In contrast, the people of Kashmir have dis-played incredible fortitude and bravery in the face of repression and censorship. In order to communicate stories, discuss their experiences, and express their opinions, they have continued to use social media sites. Additionally, they have connected with one another and the whole community through social media platforms in order to find support and solidarity for their cause. The propaganda of the Indian government has been contested, and its lies and transgressions have been made public. By honoring their festivals, customs, and art, they have also made a statement about their identity and culture.

In addition to being a violation of human rights, the Indian government is playing a bluff by censoring social media in IIOJK. It is a last-ditch effort to conceal the world from its transgressions and atrocities in IIOJK. It also demonstrates the Indian government’s anxiety and fear since it proves it is aware that it cannot win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiris via coercion or fraud. The Kashmiris cannot be prevented from speaking their truth and demanding their rights, hence it is a game that is certain to be futile. The Indian government’s plan would only backfire since it would reveal its actual identity and goals to the outside world.

Therefore, such efforts of social media censorship reveal the ferocious agendas of the Indian administration following the RSS Ideology that believes in Akhand Bharat. Their ultimate goal is to integrate IIOJK with India and wipe out Muslims, by censoring social media they try to hide their malicious acts from the world, but the truth cannot be concealed in this era where the world is a global village, so locals always try their best to inform the world what’s happening in IIOJK by using other social media sites, but as soon as the administration encounter any such account they suspend it. Nonetheless, the efforts of Kashmiris never end as they have never and will never give up.

[The writer is a student at the National Defence University and an Intern at Kashmir Institute of International Relations.]