During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 146 connections while imposing fine of Rs. 6.6 million and 294 under billing cases processed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 08 connections on illegal use of gas, another 04 connections on the use of compressor and 04 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs.1.22 million against gas theft and Under billing cases. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 06 connections on the use of compressor and 30 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs.0.01 million against Under billing cases. The company disconnected 03 connections on illegal use of gas, another 05 connections on the use of compressor and 62 under billing cases have been processed in Multan and amount of Rs 0.2 Million have been booked against gas theft and Under billing cases.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas, another 01 connection on the use of compressor and 35 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 2.38 million against gas theft and Under billing cases.

SNGPL’s team in Mardan 20 Under billing cases processed, the team also booked Rs.0.16 million against Under billing. In Peshawar, the Regional team disconnected 41 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and 16 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs.1.44 million against gas theft and Under billing cases. In Sargodha, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on the use of compressor and 32 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.02 million against Under billing cases.