Durmus Bastug, the consul general of Turkiye, stationed in Lahore, held a meeting with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Ministers Office.

The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors, and bolstering bilateral investments. Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between the peoples of Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasising the critical need to further strengthen relations as per the Lahore and Istanbul Sister Cities Agreement. He expressed eagerness to elevate engagements with Turkiye in various domains and assured Turkish investors of receiving full-fledged support for their ventures in Punjab.

CM Naqvi revealed plans for the construction of a diplomatic enclave on the CBD (central business district) land, where the Turkiye consulate will also be relocated. He graciously accepted the Consul Generals invitation to partake in the centenary celebration of the Republic of Turkiye, CM extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul and the Police Chief to visit Lahore. Addressing the global challenge of terrorism, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the necessity for a unified plan of action. The Consul General of Turkiye expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naqvi for the decision to shift the Consulate to the Diplomatic Enclave, pledging continued collaboration with the Punjab government across various spheres. Present at the meeting were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Coordination of CM, Secretary Implementation of CM, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed all unregistered foreigners to leave the Punjab province by October 31, warning that crackdown on illegally residing foreigners would start after passage of the deadline.

He chaired a meeting here to review the progress of cases, filed against those involved in events of May 9. In the meeting, an assessment was also made regarding actions taken against illegally residing foreigners in Punjab starting from Nov 1. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, Additional chief secretary, secretary law, additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, additional IG (CTD), secretary public prosecution, DIG (Operations) and others. Commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.