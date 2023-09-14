LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has rejected the defamation notice of Rs10 billion sent by the leading telecom giant Jazz over allegations of gas theft.

In a latest statement shared on social media platform X, the SNGPL reiterated its stance that gas was being stolen from a main pipeline to run a gas-fired electricity generator at a mobile tower site in Karak city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It maintained that the SNGPL team raided the place along with law enforcement agencies, adding that diesel-fired generator was also present on the site but it was non-operational.

Saying it had not named any company in the detailed shared on social media, the SNGPL has sent a recovery notice of Rs3.7 million to Jazz for damaging the company’s network as well as a national exchequer.

The company said it has reserved the right to take legal action in case of non-payment of the fine amount. It added that every company investing in Pakistan is respectable for it.

Earlier, Jazz disputed the allegations, calling them baseless, and sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to the SNGPL.

The telecom company claimed that none of its network sites across Pakistan uses natural gas, adding the SNGPL itself had evidence in this regard. It called the allegations an attempt to damage the confidence of investors.

Jazz underscored the legitimacy of its electricity and fuel arrangements and revealed agreements with third-party vendors for the exclusive supply of diesel fuel for its generators at multiple locations.