The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas theft, disconnected another 208 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs. 21.6 million fine and processing 1,586 under-billing cases.

According to a spokesman, the SNGPL teams continued raids in Lahore, and disconnected 21 connections on illegal use of gas and processed 1,156 under-billing cases. In Bahawalpur, 32 meters were disconnected, in Islamabad 15, Multan 14, Sheikhupura 17 .