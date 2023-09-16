Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Fawad Hasan Fawad as the new Privatisation Minister.

Fawad Hasan Fawad, who was previously serving as a special assistant to the Prime Minister, took the oath of his new office on Friday.

The sources said Fawad will also become the head of the Cabinet’s Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Committee, which was previously chaired by Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar who is also a former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan will continue to serve as the Finance Minister in the federal government.

With this reshuffle, the size of the federal cabinet has increased to 26 members, including 18 federal ministers, 3 advisers and 5 special assistants. The Cabinet Division has also issued a notification of Fawad Hasan Fawad’s appointment as the privatization minister and administering the oath of office on Friday.