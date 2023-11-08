Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman says skilled youth plays a vital role in the progress and development of the country. He stated this during a meeting with Chairman Technical and Vocational Training Authority Muhammad Sajid Khokhar at Governor House in Lahore.

He said that technical courses provide ample opportunities for employment. He also lauded the role of TEVTA for providing youth opportunities to professional training and making them independent. He said that work is in progress for strengthening industry-academia linkages. Governor reiterated that He said that technical courses provide ample opportunities for employment.

He also lauded the role of TEVTA for providing youth opportunities to professional training and making them independent. He said that work is in progress for strengthening industry-academia linkages.—Staff Reporter