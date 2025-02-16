Sindh to enforce strict vehicle fitness inspections

Sindh government has decided to take strict action against unfit vehicles, with plans to establish Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Centers across the province. Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed authorities to ensure the system is fully operational within a month.

Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired an important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department in Karachi. Key officials, including Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, and Secretary PTA Okash Memon, attended the session.

The meeting focused on the practical implementation of the Motor Vehicle Inspection system, with the following decisions: Mandatory fitness inspections for heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers.

Four MVI centres are to be set up in Karachi, with additional centres in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad—strict penalties for fake fitness certificates, including vehicle registration cancellation and legal action against offenders. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the need to modernise the transport sector and ensure that vehicles meet safety standards before hitting the roads.

He reiterated that Unfit vehicles will not be allowed on the roads, and vehicles without fitness certificates will be seized. Individuals who issue or use fake fitness certificates will face legal action and imprisonment.