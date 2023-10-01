Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar and Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday discussed important issues, including operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of both the provinces in their one-on-one meeting.

Both the chief ministers discussed the cleanup operation against the dacoits in the riverine area of both the provinces. Maqbool Baqar said that his government has already started operation in the katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions. It would be further intensified with the participation of Rangers/Pak Army.

The Punjab chief minister said that similar dacoits issue has cropped up in the katcha area of the Punjab. The Punjab police has been taking action against the bandits but it was time to launch a vigorous operation to eliminate them for good.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the dacoits run way towards the katcha area of the Punjab when they are chased by the police from Sindh. He added that there was a need to launch a joint operation at a time from both the provinces to squeeze them. The chief ministers of both, Sindh and Punjab, agreed to start an operation against dacoits simultaneously to block their exit points leading to both the provinces.

They also agreed to share intelligence work with each other. The joint meetings of the IGPs of Sindh and Punjab would also be organised for coordinated clean up operation. The chief ministers of Sindh and the Punjab also discussed new support price for wheat crop 2023-24.

The wheat crop is sown in Pakistan from October through early December, therefore support price is announced in October so that growers grow more wheat in the Rabi season.