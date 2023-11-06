Chief Operating Officer Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan during a high-level meeting with Director General Health Sindh Dr. Abdul HameedJumani at Chairman Secretariat Karsaz KWSC has said that the Water Corporation has been working round the clock to prevent Naegleria and in this regard KWSC is adding the required quantity of chlorine to the water supplied to the citizens as per the standard and quantity set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Water corporation is providing clean and healthy water to the citizens as per the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), whereas chlorine tanks are being added to all tankers going from water corporation hydrants to maintain the required dosing of chlorine, in this regard Hydrant Cell Water Corporation is fully implementing in maintaining the required dosing of chlorine, which is being monitored by the Incharge Hydrant Cell and the focal person hydrant cell itself.On this occasion, Deputy Director of Health Dr. Saqib Ali Sheikh, Head of Sindh WHO Dr. Sarah Salman, UNICEF representative Dr. Shakib Jan, Dr. GhulamMurtazaArain, Intekhab Ahmed Rajput, ElahiBakhsh Bhutto, Faisal Qureshi and DHOs of all districts were present.

On this occasion, the COO KWSC said that the chlorine is added daily basis from all the filter plants of the Water Corporation according to the dosing prescribed by the WHO, while all the filter plants are functioning round the clock for proper chlorination, KWSC uses about 240 chlorine cylinders per month as per its requirement, and water samples are analyzed on regular to daily basis in various laboratories of KWSC.

He told the officials that special steps are being taken to add chlorine to the water at the nearby pumping stations and boosting stations in remote areas of the city where there is no chlorine in the water for any reason.He said that strict legal action will be taken against those selling harmful and contaminated water.