Silencing the lens

Sadaf Noreen Awan

THE assassination of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil by Israeli forces is not a mere casualty of war; it is a calculated act of scholasticide—the systematic destruction of a society’s intellectual and informational infrastructure.

When a state targets a journalist who had already received a chilling ultimatum in 2024 to “leave the country or die,” the act moves from the realm of “collateral damage” to a premeditated war crime. This is a strategic attempt to enforce a digital and physical blackout over the crimes being committed against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.

In the framework of Cognitive Warfare, the most dangerous weapon is not the missile, but the camera that documents its impact. The (Zionist) military doctrine increasingly relies on the elimination of “witnesses of conscience.” By targeting Amal Khalil, and dozens of her colleagues before her, the occupying power is attempting to achieve what Edward Said described as the “erasure of the subaltern voice.” They seek to ensure that the only narrative reaching the global North is one filtered through the lens of the oppressor, scrubbed of the blood of the innocent and the cries of the mothers of Minab.

However, this strategy of “silence through the bullet” is suffering from a significant tactical failure. In the age of decentralized information, the assassination of a journalist does not bury the truth; it multiplies it. This martyrdom effectively transforms a localized tragedy into a global pedagogical moment, forcing the international academic community to confront the brutal reality. Every time a voice like Amal Khalil’s is extinguished, it validates the very truth she was martyred for. It exposes a state that is so morally bankrupt and so terrified of the “Vow of the Pen” that it must resort to the extrajudicial killing of women in “PRESS” vests to maintain its facade.

From the standpoint of international law and the Geneva Conventions, the targeting of journalists is a direct assault on the collective intelligence of the human race. Furthermore, such targeted actions constitute a grave breach of the Rome Statute, specifically regarding the intentional direction of attacks against protected civilians. It is an attempt to blind the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the global public. But the Ummah and the free thinkers of the world must realize that our resistance is now intellectual. We do not merely mourn Amal Khalil; we institutionalize her legacy.

We transform her final reports into a permanent indictment of a regime that has lost its right to be counted among civilized nations. The message to the oppressors is clear: You can kill the messenger, but you have already lost the war of narratives. You can destroy the laptop, but the data of your cruelty is already etched into the consciousness of the global resistance. Amal Khalil’s blood has become the ink with which the final chapter of this occupation will be written. We will not be silenced; we will only become louder, more clinical and more relentless in our pursuit of justice.

—The writer is contributing columnist.