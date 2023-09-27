Saudi Arabia expressed support for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict and called for ending violence for a long time, and lately Saudi Ambassador marks the first Saudi visit to Palestine in three decades, as the kingdom becomes latest nation to move for the normalization of ties with the Jewish state.

Riyadh and Tel Aviv did not have official diplomatic relations until recent times, as world witnessed major steps.

Saudi envoy to Palestine Nayef al-Sudairi arrived in Ramallah and reiterated that the Kingdom is working to establish a Palestinian state. The visiting dignitary was likely to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

The kingdom also mulled opening a consulate for Palestinians despite opposition from Israel. The visit stemmed from major between Israel and Saudi Arabia following Washington’s brokered deal.

Ambassador Al-Sudairi called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who commended the depth of the deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations that bind the two nations.

On Tuesday, the Israeli tourism minister visited Saudi Arabia for a United Nations conference, in a first-ever public trip to the Islamic nation by an Israeli official.

In early September, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, said the kingdom is moving closer to a deal with Israel, but called for the Palestinian cause.

Amid the top-level visits, distressed Palestinians expressed sturdy concerns about Arab nations getting closer to Israel as the Jewish nation continued expanding illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territory.

Over 200 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in 2023, with long-standing issues resulting in cycles of violence and tension over the years.