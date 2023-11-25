New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested, today (Friday) the wife of illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and noted religious cleric, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA sleuths arrested Maulana Sarjan Barkati’s wife Sabroza Bano after raiding their house in Reban area of Shopian district in a false case. They are being victimized for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

Indian police had arrested Maulana Sarjan Barkati in August this year. He is presently lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Sarjan Barkati became a household name during the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, in 2016 for his distinct style of sloganeering. He was arrested in October that year and subsequently booked under draconian law (Public Safety Act (PSA). A cleric and a charismatic crowd puller, Maulana Barkati was released in 2020 after being kept in illegal detention by the occupation authorities for four years.

Indian police arrested three innocent Kashmiri youth in Badgam district of Indian illegally occu-pied Jammu and Kashmir, today.—KMS