Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N and former Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday asked the traders to extend warm welcome to his elder brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival on October 21.

“If you want prosperity and development of this country. If you want financial independence, if you want to end unemployment and restore the country economically then you all need to welcome Nawaz Sharif on

October 21,” said Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the traders’ convention in Lahore on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan would assume its journey towards progress right from where it was left at in 2018.

“The whole nation needs to prove that it still wants Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan, God wills, will make progress” he added.

Sharif emphasized that the coalition government, under the leadership of PML-N, had saved the state, highlighting that this was done not out of political motivations but out of a genuine concern for the country’s well being. He stressed that if the state had not been preserved, the very essence of politics in the country would have been compromised.

The seasoned politician went on to express his confidence in the sacrifices made by PML-N to safeguard the state. Shahbaz Sharif stated, “I am confident that we made political sacrifices to save the state,”.

Addressing the pressing need for unity and solidarity, Sharif called on the nation to come together and work towards national progress. He pointed out that the return of Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and supremo of the PML-N, to Pakistan is imminent, scheduled for October 21. Shahbaz Sharif urged those who support Nawaz Sharif to welcome him with a massive rally, believing that Nawaz Sharif held the potential to reshape the nation’s destiny.

Shahbaz Sharif also took the opportunity to reflect on past governance and its impact on Pakistan. He recalled the dismissals of Nawaz Sharif’s government through martial law and the historical moment when Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998. He mentioned Prime Minister Vajpayee’s emotional sentiments about the division of hearts when Pakistan and India tested nuclear capabilities.

He further underlined Nawaz Sharif’s role in Pakistan’s nuclear achievements, stating that Pakistan became the first Islamic country to acquire nuclear power during his leadership. The former Prime Minister emphasized how Nawaz Sharif’s government was dismissed on October 12, 1999, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s forefathers in building the nation.

The PML-N president also discussed the progress achieved during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, highlighting projects such as the CPEC, which attracted $30 billion in investment. He credited Nawaz Sharif’s leadership for the completion of key development initiatives, including the Metro project, Orange Line, and Ring Road.