Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi Thursday inaugurated thee-registration system for land records in the Sahiwal district.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the online registration system and the process of obtaining documents. This system will help prevent tax evasion and bribery as all land record documents will be available online.

Presiding over a meeting on development projects at the DC office, the chief minister directed the authorities to complete the N5 highway flyover at the earliest.

He ordered the construction and repair of the roads in the district and the upgrade of the DHQ hospital as soon as possible.

The officials were ordered to adopt anti-smog measures as the CM laid stress on toeing the zero-tolerance policy to protect the environment.

He reviewed the progress on ongoing development projects under thePunjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program aided by theAsian Development Bank. The Sahiwal Regional Police Officer (RPO) briefed him about the stepstaken to maintain peace in the region.

Chief Secretary ZahidAkhtarZaman. IG Dr. Usman, Deputy Commissionersand DPOs of Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Additional Deputy CommissionerRevenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner Coordination and relatedofficials were present on the occasion.—NNI