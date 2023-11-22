PTI leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information minister Shaukat Yousafzai was barred from leaving the country to perform Umrah on Wednesday. The former KP minister was stopped at the Bacha International Airport in Peshawar.

In a video statement, Shaukat Yousafzai said he was going on Umrah pilgrimage from Peshawar airport. “Everything was cleared and I even obtained a boarding pass, but still I was stopped from getting on the plane.”

The PTI leader further said his name was neither on Exit Control List (ECL) or any other list nor any FIR was registered against him. He said “I have always respected the institutions while doing politics but I cannot understand why this is happening.” Shaukat Yousafzai was barred from boarding the plane, then he was asked to wait for an hour and was not even allowed to go out of the airport. Later, he was allowed to go home from the airport.—NNI