The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will dispatch a trade mission to Uganda and Kenya to bolster economic and investment cooperation with the two African nations.

Led by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), the mission is set to explore ways to further development and foster stronger ties as part of the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the local business community, enhancing their activities, and facilitating the growth of industrial and commercial exports from Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, is leading the delegation, accompanied by several members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.—Zawya