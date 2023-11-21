Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

A Grade-22 officer of the Information Group, Ms Shahera Shahid has been appointed the Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting on a regular basis. A notification in this regard was issued on Monday.

Ms Shahera was awaiting posting. Earlier too, she served as the Incharge Information Secretary. She has also served as the Principal Information Officer and has vast experience in this field.

Ms Shahera is a senior officer and enjoys respect among her peers and colleagues for being an upright officer and a workaholic and dedicated person.

For her positive attitude and media friendly nature, she is popular with the media houses both print and electronic.