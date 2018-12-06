Leadership of both the former ruling parties i.e. PPP and PML(N), have so far not been able to swallow their defeat in the July 2018 general election despite resorting all the tactics to buy over the voters. Particularly, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Zardari is using the language calling an elected Prime Minister as the puppet Prime Minister which is much more than his age, height and least expected from the head of a political party to say least.

Leaders of both the former ruling parties while bluntly refusing the verdict of the electorate in favour of PTI are time and time alleging that the incumbent PM has been inducted in power by the Establishment and not by the electorate . Veteran political leader and PML(Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain recently said that almost all the former Premiers had been brought in power but the incumbent prime minister has been duly elected by the electorate and everyone should accept this reality, howsoever bitter it may be, and try to swallow this soar pill.

For setting the record straight through these few lines, it is submitted particularly for the information of PPP and PML(N) leadership that PPP founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, grandfather of Bilawal Zardari, was spotted and introduced into the corridors of powers by the country’s first military ruler General turned Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan, PML(N) founder President since disqualified as the prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was brought into political limelight by Punjab Governor and former ISI Chief General Ghulam Jilani Khan who had introduced him to the third military dictator General Muhammad Ziaul Haq and also Muslim Leaguer Ch Shujat Hussain was activated and brought into national limelight as President of the PML(Q) by none else than fourth military dictator of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf. These facts are part of our country’s chequered political history and should be accepted by one and all as such, please.

M A H SHEIKH

LAHORE

Share on: WhatsApp