Police have failed to find any clue about looting and car snatching incident from Senior Journalist Anchor Person Metro1 News AkhtarShaheen Rind, AhsanJatoi and their family members.Even five days after the robbery, the police are unable to trace the car and the robbers.

No action was taken against the 15 police helpline and police officers who were negligent in their duties.According to the details, three robberies committed robbery near Northern Bypass Attock Petrol Pump last Sunday, October 15 at 7:45 PM. Incident case number 1004/2023 is registered in Surjani Town police station. AkhtarShaheen Rind was robbed along with his family and cousin journalist AhsanJatoi.Three armed dacoits intercepted the car and snatched mobile phones, cash and car cultus AUY-139 on gun point.

Additional Inspector of Sindh Polcie (IG) Karachi KhadimHussain Rind took notice of the incident but no progress on the case is witnessed so far. The affected journalist, AkhtarShaheen Rand said that no senior police officer has contacted him so far, since the incident, he does not know what progress has been made by the police.

The victim journalist says that DIG West, SSP West, DSP and SHO Surjani are responsible for the incident, all these officers should also be investigated. AkhtarShaheen Rind demanded that action should also be taken on the negligence of police helpline 15 staff.

AkhtarShaheen Rind demanded that the vehicle and all the looted valuables be immediately recovered. He gave an ultimatum that if the recovery is not done in 24 hours, he will sit outside the Karachi press club along with the families, children and journalists.