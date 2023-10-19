The Sindh transporters on Thursday announced slashing fares by 10 percent following the massive reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.The development comes after Sindh transport department held a meeting with delegation of transport association.In the meeting, the transport department announced 10pc reduction in intercity fares.

It also warned stern legal action against the offenders.It also directed the regional and district transport officials to ensure implementation of orders.the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), in a bid to provide relief to commuters announced a 10% reduction in transport fares, both for inter-city and intra-city routes.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, following the reduction in the price of petroleum products by the government.

“The reduced fares will be implemented on 23 different routes in the Islamabad district, and intra-city transport (outside Islamabad),” the statement read.