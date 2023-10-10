Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui on Monday categorically directed to revert all the teaching staff on deputation holding administrative assignments in Education Ministry to their parent departments with immediate effect.

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui here at Parliament House unanimously recommended sending all the employees back to their parent departments who were initially recruited as teachers and holding administrative posts at various ministries.

The committee debated that all such employees are politically powerful, blue-eyed individuals and does not like to render their services as teachers therefore manage to be posted on various administrative post through influence.

The committee observed that this practice is badly affecting the quality of education.

The Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui concluded that all the teachers on deputation be sent back to their respective educational institutes immediately.

The caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi agreed with this viewpoint and assured the committee that immediate action would take place on committee recommendations.