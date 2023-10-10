The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to hold a consultation with political parties on the final code of conduct on Wednesday.

Representatives of political parties will give suggestions on the proposed code of conduct for general elections, the ECP sources said. The final code of conduct will be issued after consultation with political parties, they added.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. Invitations have been sent to all the parliamentary political parties.

The ECP earlier issued a proposed code of conduct containing 88 points and sent it to all political parties.

According to the proposed code of conduct, the president, prime minister, ministers and public officials will not be able to participate in election campaigns. However, senators and local bodies’ representatives will be able to conduct election campaigns. According to the proposed code of conduct, announcements of development schemes will be banned during campaigns.

Campaigns against the judiciary and the ideology of Pakistan will be banned. Political parties and candidates will not be allowed to attract people with bribes and gifts. Political parties will give five percent of tickets to women candidates in general seats. There will be a ban on the display of arms in political and public gatherings.