ISLAMABAD – A session of the Senate will be convened this week to address the pressing issue of the ongoing Palestine situation, following the barbaric bombings by the Zionist Israeli Army in besieged Gaza Strip.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, Senator Manzoor Kakar had written letters to Chairman Senate, urging him to convene a session to discuss and deliberate on the situation in Palestine, to which he agreed.

This session aims to emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

At least ninety Palestinians, mostly women and children, were martyred and several others injured, in Israeli air raids that targeted civilians’ homes in the southern and central Gaza Strip last night.

The martyrdom toll of Palestinians in Gaza during the last two weeks has risen to more than 4,741 including 1873 children and 1023 women. Around sixteen thousands Palestinians have been injured in the Israel’s bombing campaign.

Thirty People were martyred tonight when Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes targeting Jabalia refugee camp.

Six people were martyred and eleven others injured when the occupation warplanes bombed a house with inhabitants inside in Rafah.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood to the west and another in the town of Al-Qarara to the north, killing and injuring a number of citizens.

In Al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip, four people were killed and six others wounded in an Israeli shelling on a house.

Another home was destroyed in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli air raids in the last hours on the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia have caused “serious damage and injuries.

Meanwhile, the UN aid agencies have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as conditions worsen in the territory.

The demand has been made by the UN’s Development Programme, Population Fund, International Children’s Emergency Fund, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

The five UN agencies highlighted that children, pregnant women and the elderly are the most vulnerable and that nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip are children.

They said “immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza” is necessary to “allow humanitarian actors to reach civilians in need”.

They said “more than 1.6 million people in Gaza are in critical need of humanitarian aid”.

In a joint statement, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” .