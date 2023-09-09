Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organized a seminar on 76 Years Literature of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Aziz Ijaz and Kalsoom Zeb as chief guests and Dr Mehboob-ur-Rehman as guest of honour

Addressing the participants of the seminar, the renowned scholar, researcher and poet, Professor Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoon said that special thing in the beautiful literature of the writers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is that it reflects the culture, civilization and traditions of the people. In his address the guest of honour, Dr Mehboob-ur-Rehman said that both prose and poetry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is commendable from all aspects as it reflects nationalism, humanity and natural environment of the Pakhtun society.—INP