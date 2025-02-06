Minister distributes livestock assets among women in South Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced that farmers in Punjab are becoming more prosperous due to successful projects launched in the livestock and agriculture sectors.

On Wednesday, the minister, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken, inaugurated a digital balloting process for distributing livestock assets to widowed and divorced women in South Punjab at the Punjab Livestock office. This initiative, launched by the Punjab Chief Minister, aims to empower women by providing them with livestock assets. Under the program, healthy cows and buffaloes will be distributed free of charge across 12 districts in South Punjab.

To date, more than 110,000 applications have been received, with 11880 applications from women verified, the minister stated. He further highlighted that in the first phase of distribution, 5,500 animals will be allocated to eligible women.

Additionally, the Bank of Punjab will provide funding for animal feed for two months, and the Livestock Department will ensure that all animals receive the necessary vaccinations and insemination.