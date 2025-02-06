AGL49.98▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK191.75▼ -0.37 (0.00%)BOP10.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.55▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DFML46.82▲ 0.42 (0.01%)DGKC106.2▲ 0.66 (0.01%)FCCL37.75▲ 0.11 (0.00%)FFL14.85▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)HUBC127.3▲ 0.22 (0.00%)HUMNL13.37▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF44.65▲ 0.4 (0.01%)NBP74.54▲ 1.41 (0.02%)OGDC200.3▲ 0.42 (0.00%)PAEL39.35▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL7.81▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL172▼ -0.28 (0.00%)PRL34.8▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PTC22.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)SEARL106.31▲ 3.54 (0.03%)TELE8.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.25▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TPLP12▲ 0.42 (0.04%)TREET20.7▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TRG66.09▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY30.79▲ 0.19 (0.01%)WTL1.58▲ 0 (0.00%)

Minister distributes livestock assets among women in South Punjab

Farmers Becoming Prosperous In Punjab Ashiq
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced that farmers in Punjab are becoming more prosperous due to successful projects launched in the livestock and agriculture sectors.

On Wednesday, the minister, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken, inaugurated a digital balloting process for distributing livestock assets to widowed and divorced women in South Punjab at the Punjab Livestock office. This initiative, launched by the Punjab Chief Minister, aims to empower women by providing them with livestock assets. Under the program, healthy cows and buffaloes will be distributed free of charge across 12 districts in South Punjab.

To date, more than 110,000 applications have been received, with 11880 applications from women verified, the minister stated. He further highlighted that in the first phase of distribution, 5,500 animals will be allocated to eligible women.

Additionally, the Bank of Punjab will provide funding for animal feed for two months, and the Livestock Department will ensure that all animals receive the necessary vaccinations and insemination.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business, Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Price jumps by Rs5300, nearing Rs3lac per Tola on Feb 5 2025

  • Business, Pakistan, Technology

CM Laptop Scheme Distribution Date Update Feb 2025

  • Business

LCCI Hosts Faysal Bank for Insightful Discussion on Islamic Banking

  • Business, Top News

Pakistan enters $1.2 Billion deferred oil payment deal with Saudi Arabia for economic relief

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer