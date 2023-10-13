Administrator Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Multan Brigadier Muhammad Shoaeb Ahmed Kayani has said that Section 7E of Income Tax Ordinance 2001 was not a wise decision and that this section will be abolished soon.He was addressing a seminar “Revitalizing Real Estate Industry of Pakistan” here at ABAD House organized by DHA Multan and hosted by ABAD.

He said that we had approached GHQ for removal of this section but the then government was adamant to implement on it. He was hopeful that this section will be abolished soon.BrigadierKayani said that DHA and ABAD can work together for the betterment of national economy. He said that real estate sector is an attractive investment opportunity for every people.

DHA Multan has organized a three-day Expo in Karachi from 13th October, 2023.Senior Vice Chairman ABAD Ibrahim Habib, Vice Chairman ZeeshanSiddiqui, Chairman Southern Region Mustafa Shaikhani, officers and staff of DHA Multan and a large number of ABAD members were present on this occasion.Earlier addressing the seminar, Chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) AsifSumsum, emphasizing on need of reviving construction industry to take the country out of present economic crisis, has said that ABAD and Defense Housing Authority (DHA) can remove hurdles for growth of real estate and construction industry.

Chairman ABAD said that real estate sector is considered back bone of any country’s economy and this sector is given special attention and relief to take the national economy out of the crisis because construction and real estate are running more than seventy allied industries, which are also creating thousands of job and government could earn more taxes.