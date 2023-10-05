The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is set to host the International Insure-Impact Conference 2023 (IIC 2023), a two-day event in Karachi on December 13 and 14, 2023, with the theme “Journey to an Insured Pakistan”.

Through the IIC 2023, the SECP aims to boost the insurance sector by promoting inclusivity, innovation, and resilience through discussions and presentations, highlighting key issues and potential prospects, said a press release issued here Thursday. The conference will focus on raising insurance product awareness, utilizing technology for innovation, enhancing resilience through crop and disaster risk insurance, establishing reinsurance pools, and enhancing governance and risk management.—APP