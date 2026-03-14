Secp Raises Sahulat Account Limit To Rs3 Million For Stock Market Investment

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced an increase in the investment limit for Pakistan’s stock market through the “Sahulat Account.”

The limit has been raised from Rs1 million to Rs3 million, offering investors greater flexibility.

According to SECP, the Sahulat Account provides a simple and secure way for individuals to enter the stock market for the first time.

Investors can now open multiple Sahulat Accounts with different brokers, although each investor is allowed only one account per broker.

The account can be opened using a national identity card and is available online, providing added convenience for investors.

SECP data shows that there are currently 542,000 individual sub-accounts in the stock market, with 144,000 investor and Roshan Digital Accounts combined.

SECP has urged investors to participate through the Pakistan Stock Exchange rather than unauthorized foreign platforms, encouraging youth to engage with the capital market through this new facility.