SCO summit: Journey from West to the East!

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tianjin, China, was exceptionally significant, presenting a grand stage for the global community where host President Xi Jinping declared China as the world’s superpower in front of the heads of government from nearly 20 countries.

The clear and unambiguous message of what the Chinese President said during the meeting was evident, signaling to the world that the US no longer holds the superiority that it had been recognized for, since World War II. Throughout his historic speech, President Xi’s confident tone, direct language and its impact suggested that the decline of American hegemony is a foregone conclusion and Beijing has now assumed a position not just as an emerging power but as a superpower.

China’s vision contrasts with the American system imposed on the world, opposing alliances like NATO and seeking a reallocation of power in institutions such as the UN, monopolized by the West. Without naming the US, President Xi vowed to resist hegemonism, Cold War mentality and bullying practices, noting that America’s trade wars, withdrawals, reduced aid and threats have harmed the global system. In this context, China has emerged as an alternative leader with three dimensions: economic leadership through the Belt and Road Initiative connecting over 150 countries; technological leadership in AI, 6G, space research and electric vehicles, with companies like Huawei and Baidu setting global standards and a broader vision of cooperative global governance.

Global imperialism has made every effort to undermine the results of the SCO summit, aiming to render it ineffective and a suspended member. The recent SCO summit in Tianjin demonstrated that countries such as Russia, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Central Asian nations and African countries stand alongside China. This makes it clear that a vast majority of the global community is ready to accept China as the new world leader instead of the United States. While Europe and the United States are shrinking into a limited block, Beijing’s influence is expanding.

In fact, American policies have led to isolation. The invasion of Iraq, occupation of Afghanistan, destruction of Libya and intervention in Syria are extreme examples of American illegitimate dominance and interference, showcasing the excessive use of power. Conversely, China’s investments, development initiatives and cooperation efforts are far more attractive to the world. Many experts believe this situation is heading toward a new Cold War, but the difference is that the Soviet Union had military power but a weak economy, whereas China possesses both military power and economic strength, making it a much stronger rival to the United States.

This shifting regional landscape is creating new opportunities for Pakistan. On one hand, there are American conditions and pressures and on the other, there is China’s defense and economic cooperation, including revolutionary projects like CPEC. China becoming a world superpower would be an ideal situation for Pakistan, as it would certainly open up new avenues for defense and trade for the motherland. Moreover, the deliberate ignoring of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the largest military parade in China’s national history, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II, proves that the alignment of Pakistan, China and Russia at the SCO summit is not just about isolating India, which harbors delusions of becoming a regional leader, but is a decisive blow to the nefarious interests of its allies, the U.S. and Israel.

The SCO summit was a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan, as the false narrative about the missing persons was rejected, member countries openly supported Pakistan’s stance against India’s proxy networks and terrorist attacks in Balochistan and the foreign funding and propaganda of the terrorist organization BLA were formally rejected internationally for the first time, marking a historical setback for India on the global front.

In the coming years, a change in the world map appears imminent, with the center of power shifting towards Asia. The influence of Europe and the United States is diminishing, while Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are increasingly connecting with China. New balances will also emerge within international institutions. The question is whether the U.S. can regain its lost position. The reality is that internal issues are so profound that such a return does not seem easy. China has demonstrated to the world that development is possible not only through the exertion of power but also through investment and cooperation. For the U.S., adopting this formula is challenging because its policies have always been based on power and coercion. Washington should learn from history that when Asian and African countries stand up against it under Chinese leadership, the dynamics will shift significantly.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

