The Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing on a number of petitions challenging the charging of fuel price adjustment on the electricity bills till October 16.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard 1,090 petitions seeking a court order to declare the fuel price adjustment in the electricity bills illegal.

The court said that it would decide the case after hearing arguments on October 16 and also issued notice to the attorney general for Pakistan.

However, the Supreme Court said that it would not allow the facility of video link of the case proceeding.

Chief Justice Isa summoned all the parties in Islamabad to give their arguments.