ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part I) 1st Annual Examinations, 2023 today (Wednesday).

The results will be declared at 10:30 am at a ceremony, which will be attended by the Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi.

Result status shall be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.

How To Check Results?

The results will be available on Federal Board’s website (www.fbise.edu.pk).

Candidates can also get their results through SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format: FB<space>[roll number].