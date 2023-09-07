The hearing on the bail petitions filed by former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah MehmoodQureshi in the cipher leaking case registered under the Official Secrets Act has been adjourned till Sept 9.

Since Special Court Judge AbulHasnatZulqarnain is on leave, the case hearing was adjourned on Thursday without any proceedings. The judge is on leave till September 8.

The PTI lawyers appeared in the court. They requested the court staff to fix their petitions for Sept 9. But the staff told them that Judge Zulqarnain would be back on duty on Monday (Sept 11) and it would be better if their petition was fixed for Monday.

But the PTI lawyer said that if the judge was available on Saturday (Sept 9), they would give their arguments.

So, on the PTI lawyers’ insistence, the court staff fixed their pleas for Sept 9.