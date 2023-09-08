KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorization of M/s Usman International Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited till further orders.
Action has been taken due to serious violations of the central bank’s regulations and instructions.
The Exchange Company –B Category, its head office and all branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.
