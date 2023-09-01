KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday rejected the reports claiming that an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be held.

The central bank in a press release said the reports “making rounds in media about holding of an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP are completely baseless”.

Furthermore, it would be premature to forecast the future policy rate as only the MPC, which is an independent statutory body, is empowered to decide about the policy rate.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2023, during which it will take stock of the economic developments and take appropriate decision in the matter.