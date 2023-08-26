The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has recently introduced a diverse range of touristic activities and amenities to be operated within the reserve’s area, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These include environmental camps, paragliding, horseback riding, food and beverage carts, tourist trails, astronomical observation, sand skiing, camel caravan trails, buggy biking, camping sites, and cycling paths.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve, covering an area of 91,000 sq. km, is located in the northeastern part of the Kingdom. It is a popular destination for visitors, particularly those interested in eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking, and experiencing nature.

The reserve also offers cultural experiences, allowing visitors to interact with the local Bedouin communities, learn about their traditional way of life, and enjoy authentic cuisine. The reserve is one of six royal reserves in Saudi Arabia, established in 2018 by royal order. Its main goals are the preservation, development, and diversification of wildlife. Within the reserve, there are villages and deserts where approximately 80,000 to 100,000 people reside.

The reserve invites those interested in experiencing these tourist activities to write to: [email protected].—AN