Dirham to Pak rupee exchange rate today – 30 January 2025

Dirham to PKR rate today: UAE Dirham witnessed a slight decline of two paisa open market of Pakistan as compared to previous close of Rs75.94.

The buying rate of Dirham in Pakistan today, January 30, stands at Rs75.92, according to Forex Association of Pakistan . Furthermore, the selling rate of the Dirham stands at Rs76.20 in Pakistan.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded an increase of 2 percent on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December 2024. On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 51%, as compared to $419.2 million reported in the same month last year.

AED to PKR Rate – 30 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 30, 2025 Rs. 75.93 -02paisa

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.93 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,920 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.92 on January 30, 2024.

Recently, UAE has confirmed rollover of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with State Bank of Pakistan for another one year.

The central bank said the deposits were maturing this month, January 2025.