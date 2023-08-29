ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced visa-free entry for nationals of more than 80 countries.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement said the citizens of the 82 countries are no longer required to get a prior visa or entry permit to enter the country.

Visitors of these countries may receive one of two visas on arrival – 30-day extendable entry visa or a 90-day visa.

The nationals of the eligible GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter the Gulf state.

Full List of UAE Visa Free Countries

Details available on the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official website shows citizens of the following countries do not need prior visa;

Australia

Swiss Confederation

Czech Republic

Slovak Republic

French Republic

Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)

Hungary

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

United Mexican States

Japan

Principality of Andorra

Principality of Liechtenstein

Principality of Monaco

Ukraine

Barbados

Brunei Darussalam

Solomon Islands

Republic of Azerbaijan

Republic of Estonia

Argentine Republic

Eastern Republic of Uruguay

Republic of Albania

Federative Republic of Brazil

Portuguese Republic

Republic of El Salvador

People’s Republic of China

Republic of Maldives

Federal Republic of Germany

Republic of Austria

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Iceland

Republic of Italy

Republic of Paraguay

Republic of Bulgaria

Republic of Poland

Republic of Peru

Republic of Belarus

Republic of Chile

Republic of San Marino

Republic of Slovenia

Republic of Singapore

Republic of Seychelles

Republic of Serbia

Republic of Finland

Republic of Cyprus

Republic of Kazakhstan

Republic of Croatia

Republic of Korea

Republic of Costa Rica

Republic of Colombia

Republic of Kiribati

Republic of Latvia

Republic of Lithuania

Republic of Malta

Republic of Mauritius

Republic of Nauru

Republic of Honduras

Georgia

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

State of Israel

State of Kuwait

State of Qatar

Vatican City State

Russian Federation

Romania

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sultanate of Oman

Commonwealth of the Bahamas

Canada

Malaysia

Hong Kong

Kingdom of Spain

Kingdom of Bahrain

Kingdom of Denmark

Kingdom of Sweden

Kingdom of Norway

Kingdom of Belgium

Kingdom of the Netherlands

Montenegro

New Zealand

The ministry said the India and Pakistan are not included in the list as their citizens are required to get a prior visa to enter the UAE.

Reports said Indian nationals who have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any European Union countries can get 14-day extendable entry visa upon arrival.