ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced visa-free entry for nationals of more than 80 countries.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement said the citizens of the 82 countries are no longer required to get a prior visa or entry permit to enter the country.
Visitors of these countries may receive one of two visas on arrival – 30-day extendable entry visa or a 90-day visa.
The nationals of the eligible GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter the Gulf state.
Full List of UAE Visa Free Countries
Details available on the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official website shows citizens of the following countries do not need prior visa;
Australia
Swiss Confederation
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
French Republic
Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)
Hungary
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
United Mexican States
Japan
Principality of Andorra
Principality of Liechtenstein
Principality of Monaco
Ukraine
Barbados
Brunei Darussalam
Solomon Islands
Republic of Azerbaijan
Republic of Estonia
Argentine Republic
Eastern Republic of Uruguay
Republic of Albania
Federative Republic of Brazil
Portuguese Republic
Republic of El Salvador
People’s Republic of China
Republic of Maldives
Federal Republic of Germany
Republic of Austria
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Iceland
Republic of Italy
Republic of Paraguay
Republic of Bulgaria
Republic of Poland
Republic of Peru
Republic of Belarus
Republic of Chile
Republic of San Marino
Republic of Slovenia
Republic of Singapore
Republic of Seychelles
Republic of Serbia
Republic of Finland
Republic of Cyprus
Republic of Kazakhstan
Republic of Croatia
Republic of Korea
Republic of Costa Rica
Republic of Colombia
Republic of Kiribati
Republic of Latvia
Republic of Lithuania
Republic of Malta
Republic of Mauritius
Republic of Nauru
Republic of Honduras
Georgia
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
State of Israel
State of Kuwait
State of Qatar
Vatican City State
Russian Federation
Romania
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sultanate of Oman
Commonwealth of the Bahamas
Canada
Malaysia
Hong Kong
Kingdom of Spain
Kingdom of Bahrain
Kingdom of Denmark
Kingdom of Sweden
Kingdom of Norway
Kingdom of Belgium
Kingdom of the Netherlands
Montenegro
New Zealand
The ministry said the India and Pakistan are not included in the list as their citizens are required to get a prior visa to enter the UAE.
Reports said Indian nationals who have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any European Union countries can get 14-day extendable entry visa upon arrival.