Saudi Arabia introduces labour regulations, age restriction for foreign workers

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has introduced new labour regulations including age restriction aimed at tightening discipline and ensuring stricter compliance among foreign workers across the Kingdom.

The new framework, implemented by Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, updates employment conditions with a stronger focus on contractual obligations, attendance, and leave management.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment said that the updated rules apply to all foreign nationals working in the Kingdom and set clear requirements regarding employment terms and workplace conduct.

Under the revised policy, only individuals aged 21 and above will be eligible for employment in Saudi Arabia. Authorities have also made it mandatory for workers to strictly adhere to the terms outlined in their contracts, leaving minimal room for violations.

A key change relates to leave regulations. Employees who fail to return on time after availing annual leave will be marked absent, which may lead to legal action under labour laws.

The rules further introduce strict penalties for absenteeism. Workers who remain absent without approval for 30 consecutive days, or accumulate 60 days of intermittent absence, could face termination of their contracts.

Officials said the measures are intended to strengthen workplace discipline and improve enforcement of labour laws across the Kingdom.

Pakistani authorities have advised citizens planning to work in Saudi Arabia to ensure all legal documentation is complete and to thoroughly understand the revised regulations to avoid complications.

The development comes amid an ongoing crackdown on violations. The General Directorate of Passports recently issued over 15,000 administrative decisions within a month against breaches related to residency, labour and border security laws.