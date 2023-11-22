Distribution of laptops to the eligible students of Sindh Agriculture University has been started from Tuesday under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. In the first phase, the varsity management distributed laptops to 40 out of 1025 eligible students on Tuesday at a simple but impressive ceremony, the university spokesman informed adding that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem Rehman Memon distributed laptops among the students of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said in the developed world, competence in information technology to qualify for any competitive examination is necessary adding that the importance of technology in agriculture cannot be ignored.