In a groundbreaking move, Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, has issued a special directive leading the Department of Food in Gilgit-Baltistan to collaborate with the Punjab Information Technology Board. The aim is to implement a biometric system that ensures transparent and fair distribution of subsidized wheat and flour to deserving households.

Under the guidance of Secretary Food, Usman Ahmed, the department officials were briefed today by the Punjab Information Technology Board’s team on the integration of the biometric system. This comprehensive system, including computerized processes and Android applications, is set to revolutionize the distribution and transmission of subsidized wheat and flour.

Secretary Usman Ahmed, expressing his thoughts on the occasion, stated that through digitization, the Food Department in Gilgit-Baltistan is committed to establishing a transparent system for the distribution and transmission of subsidized wheat and flour. He emphasized that the implementation of the biometric system will bring clarity.